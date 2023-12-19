São Paulo idol attacks the Colombian and uncovers a mess in the dressing room

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez has returned to Brazil after spending time in his home country. After a brief stop at his restaurant in Bogotá, Rodríguez is now in Medellín, spending the holidays with his son and other family members.

Meanwhile, São Paulo FC is focusing on competing in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. With the return of Jonathan Calleri and the potential signings of Lucas Moura and Damián Bobadilla, the team is trying to put together the best possible squad.

However, there is uncertainty about Rodríguez’s future with São Paulo FC. Despite having a contract until mid-2025, there are doubts about his continuity as a result of comments made by the player. Former São Paulo striker, Luis Fabiano, criticized Rodríguez’s demands to be a starter, adding to the speculation about his role on the team.

Rodríguez will soon return to Brazil to begin preparations for the 2024 season, with a focus on participating in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. His goal is to contribute to the team’s success, especially after their recent victory in the Brazilian Cup.

