Home » São Paulo idol attacks the Colombian and uncovers a mess in the dressing room
Sports

São Paulo idol attacks the Colombian and uncovers a mess in the dressing room

by admin
São Paulo idol attacks the Colombian and uncovers a mess in the dressing room

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez has returned to Brazil after spending time in his home country. After a brief stop at his restaurant in Bogotá, Rodríguez is now in Medellín, spending the holidays with his son and other family members.

Meanwhile, São Paulo FC is focusing on competing in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. With the return of Jonathan Calleri and the potential signings of Lucas Moura and Damián Bobadilla, the team is trying to put together the best possible squad.

However, there is uncertainty about Rodríguez’s future with São Paulo FC. Despite having a contract until mid-2025, there are doubts about his continuity as a result of comments made by the player. Former São Paulo striker, Luis Fabiano, criticized Rodríguez’s demands to be a starter, adding to the speculation about his role on the team.

Rodríguez will soon return to Brazil to begin preparations for the 2024 season, with a focus on participating in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. His goal is to contribute to the team’s success, especially after their recent victory in the Brazilian Cup.

See also  NBA-Jackson rates the Grizzlies with eight straight wins and perfect data to match Gasol

You may also like

Bologna, Fiorentina and Monza. That province that dreams...

The Chinese team won 2 silvers and 2...

Salzburg – Storm opens spring season

SOAP! Aníbal Chalá – Emelec: you buy me,...

CHRISTINE SCHEIBLICH, THE EAST GERMAN, FIRST OUTSTANDING WOMEN’S...

The national football team arrived in Dubai to...

MVP! What award does Ildemaro Vargas win after...

N.B.A. Chicago Bulls put a stop to Philadelphia...

“Let’s go!”. This is how Pogacar presents himself...

Run rural competitions well to help rural revitalization_Zhejiang...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy