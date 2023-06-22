Saponara and its delicacy — Sportellate.it

A talent as fragile as crystalline.

Someone wondered what Riccardo Saponara’s career would have been like without that Milan derby in December 2013 where Massimiliano Allegri decided to launch him as a starter for the first time. A tragic 1-0 for Inter, where Riccardo placed a tunnel in Campagnaro at the ready-to-go to then hide in the shadow of Cambiasso. The first of only two appearances as owner for the Rossoneri, which in fact was enough to archive his experience of a year and a half in Milan under the definition of “feared”.

Maybe, without that game or with another performance or just another result, everything would have changed. It would have been the first ring of the great career to which where you go to be destined. Or maybe that derby, for him who had arrived at Milan with the label of “new Kakà”, attached to him speculating on his role on the pitch and nickname, was just the practical manifestation of everything that couldn’t work. A story born badly that could not end wellnot at Milan.

Riccardo Saponara is shy. A white fly in a world of football where ostentation, on and off the pitch, is almost mandatory by social convention. A peculiar quality for a player who is above all inspiration, fantasy, played out of the ordinary. Usually footballers like this are a mixture of ego and protagonism, of charismatic presence and tactical ruminations for the coaches, called to find a way to make their anarchic presence on the pitch sustainable. He is the furthest away from all of that. It has crystalline class which it expresses in essential and functional plays. He has the technique of a tightrope walker but he doesn’t have the cheek. A player who knows how to touch the ball but doesn’t take advantage of it to tickle the stands. It almost seems to want to apologize to you after attempting the play.

The risk in the game for him has always been to hide. Not to get into the flow of the race. Moreover, years of underuse and muscle injuries have cost him a progressive loss of explosiveness, which has accentuated that staid rhythm with which he marks his performances. He, with such a markedly emotional personality, had to rely on his intellectual ability to read game situations, supported by the foot that doesn’t forget how to do it. With due proportions, his technical evolution has points of contact with that of Alessandro Del Piero after his cruciate injury. But Saponara never had the charisma of the black and white 10. He has always been like this, from a very young age. At the limit of not being able to fully express his class, and so much so that he needs a mental coach since the Empoli spring days. To overcome the trauma of detachment from home, from family, from friends of his native Forlì.

The environment of the Tuscan province, light and protective towards young people, and the guidance of Maurizio Sarri allowed him to blossom. Maybe it was just a problem with him or maybe one wonders what kind of meat grinder the definitive leap into the professional ranks is for a twenty-year-old footballer. In conclusion, it’s the old story of the earthenware vase among the iron vases. And in ultra-competitive and millionaire football there doesn’t seem to be room for the beauty of a refined terracotta.

Milan is no place for clay pots. Nor could that Milan at the end of the Allegrian reign, destined to enter the decade of the banter era, be so. Saponara’s year and a half with the Rossoneri was a series of emotional stress and chain injuries: the leap from Serie B (which ended with a defeat in the playoff final against Livorno) to Devil it will be something unmanageable, and it will mark Saponara’s career forever. On the other hand, San Siro is a stadium that made the older ones shake their legs, how could he, a shy and shy talent, come out unscathed?

The escape from the ghosts takes place a year and a half later, when he retraces the route that had taken him from Empoli to Milan. He finds his mentor Sarri again, he finds the Azzurri who have risen to the top flight. From January to May he scores seven goals and four assists, and the Tuscans save themselves four games early, making his qualities that seemed to have vanished in Milan be appreciated again. Yet that scar somehow remains: the train of great occasions has passed and will not return. He wasn’t ready to take it, maybe he couldn’t be. Two years later, Paulo Sousa’s Fiorentina chose him as reinforcement in January, but the Viola’s season fell apart within a month, first thrown out of the Italian Cup by Napoli and then from the Europa League with Borussia M’gladbach , where a 3-0 aggregate is reassembled in fifteen minutes.

Albeit in a mignon version, that Fiorentina is twilight like that Milan was: the desire to wriggle out of the former property is palpable. But there will be something tragically unpredictable which will make the year and a half in Florence, first with Sousa and then with Pioli, something much worse than the simply anonymous previous championships. That is, the terrible morning of 4 March 2018, in which Davide Astori does not get up from his hotel bed in Udine, a few hours from Udinese-Fiorentina. Riccardo, years later, will write in one letter open hearted. And what snaps into his head at that moment, perhaps more to him than to his companions, is not well known. For two months Pioli’s Fiorentina, so marked by the death of its captain, became an invincible army. Saponara, almost never used until then, becomes the permanent owner. Mezzala, trocar, winger, any role as long as you play. “Looks like Iniesta”some patrons of the Ferrovia curve will say during Fiorentina-Crotone 2-0, in those days when there was such a strange atmosphere in the stadium.

That season ends in a stalemate, and the paths between Riccardo and Viola separate due to a whirlwind of loans: Giampaolo’s Sampdoria (who already had him in Empoli), with whom he will score the equal in the 99th minute against Lazio, Genoa, Lecce, still half a season in Florence in the terrible year of Iachini-Prandelli. Then Vincenzo Italiano’s Spezia. There, after having just tasted the pitch against Napoli on the day of the Epiphany, he scored twice in the incredible Roma-Spezia 2-4 in the Italian Cup, a match later remembered to posterity for the 0-3 draw of the Ligurians due to the ” sixth substitution” made by the Giallorossi. Of the five months in black and white, he spent two in the infirmary, then on the 34th matchday, in the post-lockdown deserted Bentegodi, he came on in the 83rd and scored the equalizer after three minutes in the 1-1 draw against Verona.

He returns for the umpteenth time to Florence and Vincenzo Italiano arrives with him; in the end, the common decision is to stay. After a lifetime of playing playmaker, Italiano considers him expendable as a winger in his 4-3-3, like in La Spezia. He pays off. On the fourth matchday he came on at half-time in place of the injured Gonzalez and in fifteen minutes he scored the Viola’s opening goal. He will no longer leave the rotations, often offering precious and decisive performances for Fiorentina. Almost thirty years old, Saponara is once again a football player you can count on.

From Sarri to Italiano goes the thin thread that twists on Saponara’s career. The only two coaches who really enjoyed his talent, in the few kilometers that separate Empoli from Florence. It will be the air of the Florentine plain. Or it will be due to the two coaches’ common idea of ​​football, evidently adequate to highlight his qualities. Or maybe for their empathic ability, or maybe for a detail nose, that fetish that some technicians have for delicate and wonderful talents. And indeed Saponara is that kind of player: whimsical and intelligent on the pitch, tailor-made for the football conceived by the two technicians. The ideal player for a positional type game, where he is the fantasist who can afford the freedom to illuminate the system with brilliant solos, such as to enhance the harmony of the whole.

But in history, in Riccardo Saponara’s career, made up of shots at crossroads and ghosts, back-heel shots and dark moments, there is something more than the failures of his youth and the ability of a few coaches to see and value his fragile talent. There is a background that goes beyond his ability to find visionary passage tracks like the greatest. There is a bitter melancholy, for what could have been and was not. And how it all happened.

Who writes, as a fan believer in the principle that “players pass, the shirt stays”, has always had little esteem for footballers as men. It has always been difficult for me to empathize excessively with these people, professionals by nature and for this reason so little inclined to abandon themselves to absolute faith in colours. Riccardo Saponara is my exception. Perhaps because she hasn’t hidden her depression in a world where many have experienced it (including, again, this writer) yet she is still so stigmatized. Or perhaps because Saponara is shy like me, or simply because he has never enjoyed, not even in recent times, a narrative that is respectful and worthy of his talent. And this seems to me largely unfair to him.

Rationalizing, in the last two years – which began as one of the thousand thousand redundancies left over from the Della Valle-Corvino era – Saponara was one of Fiorentina’s most incisive players in terms of performance, at least among his colleagues in the department. A precious card for the Italian, to be used with relative parsimony due to his athletic limitations, but perhaps the most expendable effectively for solving matches.

But, come to think of it, rationalizations are not this great intellectual practice. In the end, the writer was very happy to see Saponara become decisive for Fiorentina, but it would have been equally so even if Saponara had just played in the purple shirt. Because, despite the privilege of having settled down economically by kicking a ball, Riccardo is ultimately just another example of that interrupted generation that is the millennials. This explains then why I empathize with him. And I also think that those who don’t do it should give up, I’m not saying the ball, but contacts with mankind. Riccardo Saponara is one of us. One who to his demons, to his devil, scored with a curled shot into the top corner in a 4-3 draw. And I was happy for him.

