On air on social and digital properties the new edition of “Fuoriclasse di Sicurezza”, the Sara Assicurazioni campaign dedicated to road safety in collaboration with AS Roma, to reiterate that “the rules win on the street and in the field”

Sara Assicurazioni – Insurance and Official Partner of AS Roma for the 2022/2023 football season – once again this year involved four champions (Bove, Cristante, Spinazzola and Zalewski) to convey a message inspired by social responsibility and respect for the rules, as important in sport as in driving.

After last year’s success with over 4 million views, the “Security champion” campaign is back on air with a sequel inspired this time by post-match interviews. Through parallels between playing on the field and road safety, the four testimonials draw attention to some important rules of the Highway Code, in an ironic and engaging way, managing to surprise even the journalist.

The campaign provides for media amplification through a series of short clips broadcast on the Company’s social channels (Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok), plus a video published in full on the sara.it website.

The project is part of an ecosystem of road safety awareness initiatives that Sara supports by investing 1% of the net profit each year, promoting mutual respect between motorists and all road users, from those who choose the two wheels for pedestrians, for those who prefer greener and alternative means, such as bikes and electric scooters.

Among the numerous initiatives, Sara Assicurazioni in partnership with ACI is the title sponsor of the Safe Driving Centers of Vallelunga and Lainate, avant-garde structures in Europe which, thanks to the teachings and techniques of expert pilots, employ the most modern technologies to train drivers of all types of vehicles.

Furthermore, since 2005, in collaboration with ACI Sport, Sara has been carrying on the Sara Safe Factor, an itinerant training project which has so far involved over 125,000 young people of driving license age, with whom she has also activated a dialogue on social networks, thanks to the Facebook page dedicated to the initiative which has more than 70,000 fans.

“We believe that prevention and compliance with the rules are essential to improve road safety: responsible driving education is the best way to consolidate the skills and responsibility of those who drive” – ​​declared Alberto Tosti, General Manager of Sara Assicurazioni – “Thanks to the involvement of these champions, we hope to convey this message in the best possible way and to raise awareness especially among the younger ones, to make the road an increasingly safer environment”