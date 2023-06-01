Sara Assicurazioni introduces a new coaching service for its Clients – Sport Marketing News

Sarah Insurance – Official Company of the ACI – introduces a free service for all its customers which allows for detection using technology Smartphone as a sensor the user’s level of attention to driving. The service was born from the collaboration with the Insurtech The Floowleader in the sector of telematic services to support the insurance industry, and can be accessed via the SaraConMe Company app.

The data collected through the smartphone is used to calculate the driving distraction score by returning a score from 0 to 10, both overall and for each journey. The score measures how much the user interacts with the smartphone, taking into account not only the vocal interaction but also the physical one. The goal is to mitigate driving risk for all Sara Assicurazioni customers through technological tools that provide feedback and advice to drivers to make improvements to driving behavior in a coaching logic, and increase awareness on the issue of distraction.

Sara Assicurazioni has always been close to road safety issues: as recently reported in the ACI/ISTAT report on road accidents in Italy, distraction is confirmed in first place among incorrect driving behaviors. Distraction mainly due to the use of the smartphone, which increases the risk of accidents by almost 4 times. To encourage customers to use the service, the company will make available a reward system that allows all subscribers, who stay at least one month, to be able to win an Amazon voucher.

“This service is further evidence of our commitment to raise awareness and positively influence the behavior of drivers” – he declares Alberto TostiGeneral Manager of Sara Assicurazioni – “We strongly believe in the value of technology at the service of prevention and for this reason we constantly invest in digital solutions, not only combined with products, but also with a social function for the protection of one’s life and that of those it’s around us.”

“Supporting Sara Assicurazioni in this project on the protection of their policyholders while driving was a natural choice for us because it is in line with our goal of making mobility safer and smarter for everyone” – he declares Aldo MonteforteCEO of The Floow – “Our software solution integrates perfectly within the SaraConMe App, in a simple and intuitive way, and we are delighted to collaborate with a cutting-edge insurance company that looks to the future and puts technology at the service mobility and road safety”.