There are two, by Sara Simeoni. Equally radiant, equally contagious in their cheerfulness. The first takes us back to a photo from almost 43 years ago. It’s July 26, 1980. Sara, with her arms in the air and a cascade of flying curls, celebrates on the mattress of the Moscow Stadium the jump (197 cm) that will give her the gold medal at the Olympics. An enterprise that goes around the world and that makes us proud because that 27-year-old Veronese girl, in the summer of the boycott Olympics, beats the dreaded athletes of the East making a formidable leap for both our country, still marred by gloomy years of terrorism, both to all women’s sport which, finally, conquers the dignity it deserves.

«Yes, I’m aware of this», Sara points out as if it were a well-known concept which, however, she always has to explain again. «My results have greatly contributed to making people understand that the female universe is just as important as the male one. In short, that we girls can have our say. I’m not saying we’re better, please, but men have always found the door open. We, on the other hand, had to conquer this space, and the recent exploits of our athletes in many sports confirm it. Even at the cost of being a little stubborn. Here, as a trailblazer, I was quite stubborn…».

The other Sara, the second, even more bubbly, is the one seen on television at the “Circle of the Rings during the Tokyo Olympics in summer 2021 and then a few weeks ago in the “Circle of the World Cup”, at the end of the evening matches in Qatar 2022. A nonchalant and self-ironic Simeoni, capable of dampening the inevitable tensions that emerge in hot connections with her interventions. “I was surprised too,” says Sara, somewhat amused. «Many people called me telling me that they couldn’t wait for the games to end to see me on TV. I don’t know, maybe they were above all well-disposed friends. But I’m not on social media, and therefore I couldn’t understand the reactions of those who were less happy, of the meanest. It’s better that way…”.

Many were amazed. And they said: is the one who enters the studio like a starlet really Sara Simeoni? An athlete so serious and prepared…

«I think the question is another. When I was interviewed by journalists, as an athlete, she was very focused on results. Even when I reached a goal, I was already thinking about the next day’s efforts. To training, to sacrifices… While on TV, without the tension of the result, my playful soul comes out. That’s how I am, I like to laugh, joke. Even when I was doing athletics, the playful component was important. It still is now. If you don’t have fun, if you don’t have a passion, you’re not going anywhere. The players, after the matches at the World Cup, were always tense. Serious. Even after winning. Relax, I felt like saying. Enjoy the beauty of your profession too. After all, you travel the world, you live incredible experiences as a young man…».

It is interesting and instructive to talk to Sara Simeoni, who will be 70 on April 19th. Because from his special observatory, from his life two meters above the sky (2.01 world record broken twice, one Olympic gold and two silver medals), one can glide over many events, not only sporting, of our recent history and here I’m. Almost 43 years have passed since that jump in Moscow, which changed her life. Another century. A life. Fiat was the most popular car among Italians. Cell phones didn’t exist, the internet was an unknown word. And if you said “net” everyone thought of the fishing net or a goal during a football match.