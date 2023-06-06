Sarah Sagerer moves to New Zealand

Sarah Sagerer becomes Austria’s first legionnaire in New Zealand. The 27-year-old from Schörfling am Attersee docks at Whai in Tauranga City. She will play in the professional league Tauihi Aotearoa, founded in 2022, which will start in mid-July and run for two months. The final tournament is 9./10. scheduled for September. She can prove herself in a good league with international players, mainly from the USA, Sagerer justified her commitment in New Zealand.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



The offer is interesting, she had already been in contact with the club via video calls. Above all, Whai wants to play fast, which suits her. The Upper Austrian didn’t forget to mention that all games in the women’s league would be broadcast live on TV. Sagerer starts her sporting adventure in the land of the kiwis at the end of June.