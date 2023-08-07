Sardinia, fire emergency from Posada and Siniscola to Quartu Sant’Elena

Italia

by Davide Madeddu

The situation in the north-east of the island has been particularly critical in the last few hours. 600 people have been evacuated to Podasa, between Monte Longu and San Giovanni

3′ of reading

After the weather warning for strong winds, fires. The flames strike Sardinia again where, since Saturday, the emergency has been triggered by the fires that have hit the countryside and farms and tourist areas. From Posada to Quartu Sant’Elena, passing through Villaputzu and Muravera. For almost 24 hours the flames put a strain on volunteers and firefighters as well as the Civil Protection.

The situation in the north-east of the island has been particularly critical in the last few hours. 600 people have been evacuated to Podasa, between Monte Longu and San Giovanni, the places reached by the flames where the sky has darkened due to the gigantic fire between Posada and Siniscola. The state road 131 dcn ‘Diramazione Centrale Nuorese’ is temporarily closed from km 92 to km 145, between Siniscola and Olbia. Three canadairs, helicopters from the regional fleet and men on the ground from the fire brigade and civil defense have been in action at the stake for hours but operations are made difficult by the strong mistral wind that blows across the island.

The emergency procedures have also started from the Region. The president forwarded the early warning for the activation of the European civil protection mechanism and asked the National Civil Protection to strengthen the fire-fighting air fleet.

A dramatic night

It was a dramatic night between the 5th and 6th in the countryside of Muravera, on the south-eastern coast where the area was attacked by a large fire that razed the Feraxi area to the ground. To deal with the flames that were fueled by the mistral wind that affected the southeast of the island also Porto Corallo in Villaputzu and San Priamo, the characteristic village of San Vito. In Feraxi where 4 farms were destroyed by fire which reduced forage stocks to ashes. Renowned citrus groves and a model farm, visited every year by numerous school groups, were also destroyed. The flames also threatened some accommodation facilities from which guests had to be evacuated.

State of calamity

The mayor of Muravera, expressing skepticism for a possible self-combustion phenomenon, announced the request for a state of calamity. In addition, the Municipality, he announced, “will present a complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office against unknown persons”.

Fire in protected area

Another fire in Sardinia a few tens of meters from houses and businesses at the entrance to Quartu. Fear for the inhabitants of the houses overlooking via Fiume also due to the smoke that has invaded the squares and neighborhoods. The reeds of the Molentargius pond, a protected wetland between Cagliari and Quartu a few steps from the Poetto beach, are on fire. On the spot the firefighters of the viale Marconi barracks. Fires also in the rest of the south of the island with flames and fear for the fires in San Giovanni Suergiu, in the Sulcis Iglesiente and in San Sperate.

Emergency in the North East

Another emergency broke out in the afternoon in the north-east, and more precisely in Monte Longu di Posada (Nuoro), where several homes were evacuated. The flames fed by the mistral wind moved quickly towards Siniscola and the seaside resort of La Caletta. The fire arrived close to the houses, some of which were evacuated by the firefighters of the Provincial Command of Nuoro, who intervened on the spot with six teams, 30 men and 12 vehicles. The intervention of the Super Puma, and then the helicopters of the regional fleet, some Canadair as well as the regional civil protection teams also intervened on the fire.

View on breakinglatest.news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

