Fundamental match for Fbc Saronno 1910 which, in case of victory, can have the mathematical certainty, after five years, of returning to Eccellenza, the top regional championship. The importance of the prize draws the audience for big occasions with nearly a thousand spectators to the grandstand of the “Colombo-Gianetti” stadium, currently the only practicable sector of the stadium. Even the sector occupied by the home ultras is finally back to being overflowing with guys who support the team incessantly, helped by the twins of Molinello, leading them first to recover from the disadvantage and then to the decisive goal that will allow them to conquer the coveted finish line. Torches, smoke bombs, donuts, scarves and hand clapping alternate for the entire 90 minutes until the explosion of the final party together with the players. A great revenge for a group that has been missing for over twenty years from the football that matters, going through three bankruptcies and many years in the lowest categories of amateur football. Despite the non-display of the historic “Fronte Ribelle” banner (never officially dissolved) for almost two years now in favor of a more generic “SARONNO”, the hard core of the Saronnese fans has remained the same for almost 30 years. And on this day he was able to celebrate a championship victory again after 13 years.

Flavio Armanini