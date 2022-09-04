Obviously, the top referees did not like Maurizio Sarri’s phrases in the post-match and after the defeat against Napoli. “Either the referees are scarce or there is solution B, which is more worrying” is the one that aroused the most astonishment and even annoyance. The Lazio coach complained about the Mario Rui-Lazzari contact that Sozza did not sanction with a penalty, judging it light contact: Sozza, at the top, liked how much Chiffi loved in the Milan derby.

But there is also another externalization that has not been reflected, also because from the top of the referee group no one thinks that someone could have said such a thing. “After our protests in Bologna they are prevented, and they also tell us: ‘You behaved badly with Bologna and these are the consequences'” revealed Maurizio Sarri, coach of a Lazio who – a few days ago and like all clubs of A – had, as scheduled, participated in a meeting with a referee in Formello. Certainly the repeated protests against the referee during that match at the first of the championship against Mihajlovic’s rossoblù did not go unnoticed, but to hypothesize reactions is considered totally out of place. In practice, in the referee circles, the reaction is of the tenor ‘those phrases speak for themselves’, phrases that perhaps will still echo in the next few days.