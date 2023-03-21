Prima the victory of Lazio in the derby with Romathen the squabble in the locker room between the Lazio president Lotito and the Giallorossi coach Mourinho (“What are you looking at?”. “You’re Just a Guest”). Maurizio Sarri has chosen silence and avoided getting involved in the post-match tussle.

“Mourinho is a show animal”

But now and in his own way, the Lazio coach sides with the Portuguese “Special One”. “Leave Mourinho alone, he’s a show animal. She is a person of extraordinary sympathy. Then to pull you in certain stories is number one but I don’t want to get into these stories”. The words of the Tuscan coach during the Gran gala dello sport in Castiglion Fiorentino.

Sarri’s regrets

Lazio in the league is second in the standings, but with a delay of 19 points on leaders Naples. Great bitterness in Europe. The Capitoline team first they finished third in their Europa League group and were relegated to the Conference League. And then she was eliminated from the tournament in the round of 16 after the two-legged tie against AZ Alkmaar. And the Biancoceleste coach has many regrets: “With the goals from Ciro (Immobile ed) we could have been ahead but patience. The ranking today is fluid which does not give you guarantees. Anything can happen.”

“A new player? I want him Italian”

On Italian football: “It can be argued about how much club football affects Italian football because of there are few teams that are in the quarter-finals of the Italian footballers’ Cups. Every time I buy a player I want him to be Italian”. Then on Lotito: “I don’t call him president or coach, only Claudio. But since he’s a senator, he’s seen less. He has sworn to me that he will come back more often and I hope so.”