Sarri’s new Lazio: decisive changes and Immobile once again a protagonist

Who knows if the ball on the spot weighed more in the last scene of the match against Fiorentina or the unexpected initial exclusion. Maybe it is more important to understand how much they will weigh in the near future. In the coach’s choices and in the captain’s desire to become a protagonist again, unblocked after 40 days of fasting. Goals and victory have the ability to ease thoughts and tensions but the news tells of a Immobile disappointed with the just 164 minutes played in the last month and with a Sarri who does not want to manage but simply evaluate and focus on who is better. He doesn’t like the role of psychologist but it is a situation that he will necessarily have to handle with care because the balance remains very delicate. Perhaps discovering that by finding the right measures alternation can become an opportunity. Not only in the role of center forward.

Sarri’s changes have never been so decisive

Because the changes are becoming decisive. Three of Lazio’s last 4 victories have come thanks to substitutes. Against Fiorentina on the Pedro-Vecino and Immobile axis, but before that the Uruguayan had solved the match against Atalanta as a bench player without forgetting that the only victory in the Champions League had come thanks to an action put together by Castellanos, Isaksen, Guendouzi and then finalized by Pedro, all coming off the bench. Thanks to three consecutive victories in Serie A, Lazio has made a nice leap up in the standings. 8 teams overcome going from sixteenth to seventh place and the Champions League zone at -3, never so close after a false start. Now the accounts, and the exchange rates, add up…