There are those who scream every Sunday. Who poses as a guru of the ball, who loses and cries or maybe wins without communicating anything. And then there is Maurizio Sarriwho with his scruffy overalls ei gross ways he just teaches football. Sarrismo is alive and fighting with us: his Lazio today – after the peerless Napoli of course – it is there best team in Italy, the ranking doesn’t lie. Moreover. It could be said that Lazio is the team that is making the difference in Serie A best season absolutely, if proportionate to the means available. On the field he conquered practically the same points as Juventuswho however has a 100 million striker in his squad like Vlahovicthe world champions Pogba e From Maria, an almost triple wage bill. For the second year in a row he is ahead of Roma dei Friedkin that they spend and spread for Mourinho. We don’t even mention the Milanese who thus risk remaining out of the top four.

Sarri, on the other hand, is literally doing the wedding with dried figs. Actually no, with the good game and with ideas. He transformed into a team from Champions an organic built with scraps, parameters zero and some bets: the goalkeeper of the SpiceHysaj e Neighborreserves let go not too reluctantly from Napoli e InterRomagnoli who had not renewed with the Milanand then Casale e Zaccagni from Verona, the only real investments of lotbecoming in the hands of the demiurge respectively the best defense and the best Italian scorer of the championship (by the way, warn the ct Mancini). With only one star player, Milinkovicand moreover in the crooked first season of Immobile.

Now almost at the end of the second year, let’s review a Roma traces of that Naples that had been the best proposal of Italian football of the last twenty years. At the LazioSarri managed to recreate in piccolowith obviously less talent, his toy. Yesterday’s game was one of the best this year of this mediocre A leagueand certainly not thanks to Juve’s Allegri who had approached her with the usual script of the bolt and counterattackand then had to adapt to the rhythms imposed by biancocelesti. Lazio won it with merit, with a masterpiece goal that is also a manifesto: the class of Luis Alberto and Zaccagni, freed from the team’s game architecture. Sarri’s football. That way this year has also managed to beat all other bigs. It’s not a casuality.

Seven days from the end, Lazio seems to have mortgaged a place in Champions: even if it were to disappear, regret would remain, not a failure, because for this team, unlike all the others in the race, the qualification it is not an obligation, but it would be a feat. lotwho is an old fox, he understood immediately that by losing Inzaghi and by taking Sarri he was making a deal: because he is one of those few technicians able to leave a mark anyway, for better or for worse. There Juventus never loved him, but after two years of no game of Allegri (and not even successes: he won the last scudetto) perhaps he regrets it a little. He also won at the Chelsea, on his first and only attempt. Today he enjoys “only” alla Lazio. His career is a bit of misunderstood, a bit of underrated, also but not only for arriving late in adult football. She probably pays for his ways, which are part of hers many limits. Without an excessive dose of dogmatism which is croce e delight of sarrismo, almost without that stubbornness donchisciottesca against the turnover and modern football that make it a trainer from one game a week in a calendar that now includes three, who knows where it could have gone. But it wouldn’t Maurizio Sarri.

