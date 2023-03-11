Sasa Obradovic (Monaco coach, after the victory in Vitoria in Euroleague 102-93): “We are getting closer to the play-offs. Going there for a second year in a row would already be a tremendous accomplishment. Not just for Monaco, but for France. We sent a message to the basketball world. I’m proud of what we did, especially tonight. I knew it wouldn’t be easy against a confident team that had just won at Real. But the way we played, won? The solidarity we have shown? It was incredible for me, as a coach. I admired every moment, every second.
We never gave up despite the ups and downs. Of all our Euroleague matches, I would say this is the victory that I like the most. The team won, the team won, the team won. And that’s how we should always talk in the future. The team did this. It is important that whoever you give your chance to can contribute something. Even in the absence of someone (reference to Mike James, injured in the index finger of his right hand, who remained in Monaco).
Tonight, we played for each other, shared the ball more (20 assists against 15.4 average). It was, even more than usual, team basketball. As a coach, you have to adjust to all situations, but tonight the team worked perfectly. That’s one of the reasons we won here and scored over 100 points. It’s by playing like this that you will always have a chance, regardless of the opponent. »
Elie Okobo (Monaco) : “Only two teams won here before us tonight (in Euroleague, Olympiakos and Barcelona). I’m very proud. Because everyone brought. Vitoria is very strong at home. They put a lot of 3 points, shooting 48%, every time I was under the circle I heard strings, I couldn’t take a rebound.
At home, they put in. But we challenged the shots at the end of possessions, we took the rebounds, they didn’t have second chances. I tried to move the ball well, make everyone feel good, comfortable, to make it difficult for the defense. They have to find solutions. And behind when you have to be aggressive, we were there. »