There is a place in the heart of Lombardy known by climbers from all over the world: it is called Sasso Remenno and it is the largest natural climbing wall in Europe.

The rocky complex is made up of an enormous granite boulder and other satellite stones, perfect given their composition for sport climbing: today there are no less than 200 climbing itineraries for all levels of difficulty. It is no coincidence that this little climbing paradise is also the setting for the Melloblockthe famous meeting of the “sassisti” which has been held every spring for the past 10 years.

The whole area is well equipped and served with parking spaces, benches, fountains, frequent signs and excellent maintenance of paths and green areas, therefore suitable as a excursion for anyone who even wants to admire the walls of the granite giants attacked by climbers. You meet it along the road which, after Morbegno, goes up the Val Masino, shortly after the village of Filorera (841 metres), climbing towards San Martino.

The face most popular with climbers is the south, where there is a large number of medium-easy routes. The west side is instead offered to take the first steps on the rock, with tracks suitable for beginners and novices. Finally, the north and north-east faces are the most difficult, with overhanging pitches and some artificial pitches, which reach the extremely difficult 8c grade, the first ever declared in Italy.

If you are looking for exciting climbs on excellent granitebring a 60-metre rope and a dozen quickdraws: that’s enough to have fun in safety on the largest rock in Europe.

Photo: Luca Magni

