Home Sports Sasso Remenno, where you can climb the largest boulder in Europe
Sports

Sasso Remenno, where you can climb the largest boulder in Europe

by admin
Sasso Remenno, where you can climb the largest boulder in Europe

There is a place in the heart of Lombardy known by climbers from all over the world: it is called Sasso Remenno and it is the largest natural climbing wall in Europe.

The rocky complex is made up of an enormous granite boulder and other satellite stones, perfect given their composition for sport climbing: today there are no less than 200 climbing itineraries for all levels of difficulty. It is no coincidence that this little climbing paradise is also the setting for the Melloblockthe famous meeting of the “sassisti” which has been held every spring for the past 10 years.

Sasso Remenno, where you can climb the largest boulder in Europe

The whole area is well equipped and served with parking spaces, benches, fountains, frequent signs and excellent maintenance of paths and green areas, therefore suitable as a excursion for anyone who even wants to admire the walls of the granite giants attacked by climbers. You meet it along the road which, after Morbegno, goes up the Val Masino, shortly after the village of Filorera (841 metres), climbing towards San Martino.

The face most popular with climbers is the south, where there is a large number of medium-easy routes. The west side is instead offered to take the first steps on the rock, with tracks suitable for beginners and novices. Finally, the north and north-east faces are the most difficult, with overhanging pitches and some artificial pitches, which reach the extremely difficult 8c grade, the first ever declared in Italy.

If you are looking for exciting climbs on excellent granitebring a 60-metre rope and a dozen quickdraws: that’s enough to have fun in safety on the largest rock in Europe.
Photo: Luca Magni

See also  Champions, the English smile: City of measure on Atletico. Liverpool go to Lisbon, 3-1 to Benfica

Read also

Advertising

You may also be interested in…

You may also like

Copa del Rey-Millitang sent own goal Benzema goal...

Racism in stadiums is a sad ordinariness —...

Kulich shot himself on the farm. I had...

Rehrl has to pass for the last combined...

Premier League round-up: Arsenal and Liverpool both win...

Monaco dominates the fourth period, Maccabi Tel Aviv...

Milan, Gerry Cardinale: ‘We want to give the...

Noël Le Graët keeps a role of representing...

NBA Comprehensive: Durant’s first show, the Suns beat...

Masterchef 12, the final: the winner of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy