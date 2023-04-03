news-txt”>

Draw and draw at the “Mapei Stadium”, Sassuolo and Turin do not hurt each other and continue to travel together in the middle of the table where the waters have been quite calm for some time. Good start for Torino, in the first quarter of an hour of play Juric’s team shows a different attitude from the neroverdi and also the first opportunity, with Schuurs’ header just wide after a corner.

Even as the minutes go by, it is always the grenades who have the ball in the game, Berardi and his companions are struggling to come up with effective plots. On 28′ another header worries Consigli, it’s that of Singo who breaks off undisturbed at the far post. Toro grinds dangerous situations and in the 31st minute Radonjic also enters his name on the scoresheet with a right-footed shot from outside that goes out to Consigli’s right but very little, offering the illusion of a goal to visiting fans.

The grenade striker also nearly scored a minute later: serve in the area by Sanabria, another right-footed shot that hits the crossbar and ends wide. Sassuolo practically impalpable, but capable of finding the goal in the toughest moment: ball to Berardi on the right, return on the left, a shot that Milinkovic doesn’t rightly reject, and Pinamonti scores into an empty net in the 36th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, the Var canceled Laurienté’s doubling for offside, we were in the 56th minute. It is definitely another Sassuolo compared to the first half but, as happened with reversed sides, the Bull finds the net. In the 66th minute Lazaro serves a perfect cross to Sanabria who, from the center of the area and undisturbed, beats Consigli. The visitors came close to doubling the lead in the 76th minute through Radonjic but his deflection at the near post went high. Even Sassuolo, five minutes from the end, missed the winning goal with Laurienté a few centimeters from Milinkovic. And so, it ends in a draw in Reggio Emilia: neroverdi at the fifth consecutive useful result.