(ANSA) – REGGIO EMILIA, 03 APR – Draw and draw at the “Mapei Stadium” between Sassuolo and Turin who are not hurt and continue to travel to the center of the standings. With Pinamonti’s goal in the 36th minute, Sanabria replies in the 66th minute for the grenades.



In the first half, the guests pushed more but the goal of the hosts arrived thanks to a shot by Berardi that committed Milinkovic: Pinamonti was the quickest to reply on the rebound.



In the second half, on the other hand, the Emilians seem to be masters of the field but it is the grenades who equalize thanks to a nice header from Sanabria that twists into the center of the area.



For Sassuolo it is the sixth consecutive useful result that allows the neroverdi to climb to 37 points in the standings.



Thanks to the away point won, Torino rises to 38 points. (HANDLE).

