Sassuolo, Carnivals: ‘Berardi? Just a joke, he is our flag’

The neroverde managing director replies to the attacker’s words about his future: “Just a joke, there are no offers. I hope he can continue with us because he is our most important player”. And on the other operations: “Rogerio in talks with Wolfsburg, Lopez we would like to keep him. Holm? It’s not easy”. Then the advice to Scamacca: “If I were him, I’d stay another year in the Premier League”

“Berardi’s words? I hope it’s a joke, but the market is still long”. That’s what Giovanni says Carnivals, CEO of Sassuolo, who responds to the words of Domenico Berardi who, during the presentation of the team, questioned his future in neroverde. “He said the same thing last year too, I think it’s a joke – Carnevali explained to Sky Sport – Domenico is our champion, our most important player. The wish is that it can continue with us because it is our flag“. The goal, therefore, is to continue together. One month from the end of the market, no offer would have arrived for Berardi. “Last year there was strong interest from Atalanta, this year I haven’t had any inquiries from any company” Carnevali admitted.

“Rogerio? There is a negotiation with Wolfsburg”

Sassuolo wants to block Berardi, as well as Maxime Lopez: “There is nothing concrete – explained Carnevali – We consider him important and we would like to keep him”. Outgoing, however, there is Rogerioclose to Wolfsburg: “We are continuing the negotiation, I hope it can be closed because the player wants to leave. We are at a good point, we will see if he will reach an agreement with Wolfsburg. We hope to complete the deal soon.”

“Holm? It’s not easy, we have to evaluate”

If Rogerio is close to the sale, one of the hot names to enter is that of Emil Holm of Spice. Carnevali, however, slows down given the possible cost of the operation: “He’s an important player, but right now we’re evaluating exits – he admits – It’s not easy for Holm, we have to evaluate. We focus on young players who have lower costs. We are keeping young prospects and have acquired six Italians. There’s room for someone else.”

“If I were in Scamacca, I would stay another year in the Premier League”

Among the former Sassuolo players who could return to Italy is Gianluca Scam. A year after his move to West Ham, the striker is close to Inter. Carnevali, however, advises the player against returning to Italy: “If I were him I would stay another year in the Premier League because one season wasn’t enough to understand his qualities – he says – Scamacca hasn’t given his best yet, he will be a great signing for any team because he has great qualities. There are few strong players like him“.

“We hope to return to Europe one day”

Finally, Carnevali spoke of the Sassuolo project with the dream of returning to Europe in the future, without important transfers: “We are a young club, we don’t have a great history and we are building it with a youth policy. We never imagined that the Italian national team could win the European Championship with our players. This is a path that, sooner or later, could lead us to avoid important sales. To be sustainable, however, it is right and proper to give players the chance to go to important teams. We hope to get to Europe again, but it’s difficult with the 6-7 teams making major investments. We will try.”

