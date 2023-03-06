Up 2-0 and caught up by the last Cremonese, the Emilians win it 3-2 in the 92nd minute. In the first half, Laurienté’s free kick was the winner, surprising Carnesecchi. Tsadjout hits the outside post, Frattesi doubles in turn. In the second half Carnesecchi redeems himself on Defrel (crossbar after his intervention) and Tressoldi. Dessers takes advantage of Erlic’s mistake and shortens, less luck for Vasquez and Ciofani but Dessers himself makes it 2-2. Decisive Bajrami in full recovery

WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A