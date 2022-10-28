The words live in the press conference of the Sassuolo coach, Alessio Dionisi

Il Sassuolo visits the Napoli on the twelfth day of A league. The challenge between the two teams, scheduled at the stadium Maradona Saturday 29 October at 3:00 pm, he will put two teams back from similar moments in front of him. The Azzurri, who won 3-0 against Rangers in the Champions League, lead the championship with 29 points; the neroverdi, are one step away from the area that Europe can be worth after the 2-1 trimmed against Verona. A highly anticipated challenge presented on the eve by the coach of Sassuolo, Alessio Dionisi, who spoke at a press conference this morning.

“We respect Napoli very much, we must have a pinch of presumption / ambition to think about going there, have the chances and get a positive result, knowing that we can be 16th on this list but we would like to put Napoli in difficulty, which is now almost unplayable and is achieving these results with play, ideas, organization. We will try not to distort ourselves knowing that we will have to defend ourselves well and trying to take advantage of the opportunities we deserve. “

On the victory against Verona: “Winning helps win, a win gives more awareness. Then we talk about numbers, in A two consecutive defeats are nothing. It is necessary to be balanced and clear-headed, victory with Verona it was a boost in awareness. Tomorrow we will have to make a good performance, we will have to be good because we have the ball too, we have the possibility of putting Napoli in difficulty. everyone knows that Napoli creates chances, puts you in difficulty and scores goals. They will probably put us in a lot of difficulty but we have to put aside the last game in Naples, because we have to draw from there a minimum, we did not make a good impression and we want to make a good impression and get results “.

Su Raspadori: “I am not surprised at what he is doing and what he will do that will be better than what he is doing. It does not surprise me nor in the future because he is destined to achieve great things. What will I tell him? I will greet him, I will be glad to see him, he too will probably be a bit excited because Sassuolo were his team, I can express an opinion, I don’t have to give advice. He just needs to be accompanied, now whoever is in Naples will surely accompany him “.

On Ferrari and Berardi: “Ferrari is the captain, he served his suspension, but his return is important. Those who played did well because then we won but the captain returns and I do not hide that he could play. His absence is heavy but not only on the pitch, he is a leader in his own way, there are many leaders in a teambeing the captain it is normal that he feels empowered by this band. Berardi? I think he’s still training but not with the team, tomorrow he won’t be in the match, I don’t know when he will recover but the fact that he is training is positive “

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

