Home Sports Sassuolo, Dionisi: “We didn’t deserve this result against Juve”
Sports

by admin
The words of the neroverde technician

Net defeat of Sassuolo in Turin against Juventus. The black-green technician Alessio Dionisi, to the microphones of DAZN after the 3-0 knockout he analyzed the performance of his team: “We have to make two different assessments, we played, we didn’t deserve this result. We were imprecise and unlucky, on the third goal there is our mistake, but I prefer to make mistakes to play -Reports tuttomercatoweb.com-. On the second I avoid talking because it shows itself, on the first we were unlucky. I should not speak and say that Juve deserved, but the result was heavy. pulled more than Juve “.

Why did Raspadori remain on the bench despite behaving like a professional?

“To ease the pressure on him, it was just a choice, I was also sorry to remove Defrel, I tried to give everyone space. The choice was not conditioned by the market, it was only to ease the pressures, enter the match course is different. Have I talked to him about it? I think that in the last two weeks he is the player I have talked to the most. He loves to play and does it with great passion, it is not easy, he is living this moment but he is doing it with serenity “.

“For now he is showing that he can lead the youngest, he’s training great, at the end of the game he was trying to cheer up his teammates, he’s 100% inside the team. Soon the market will close, but we have to play the games and score points “.

August 15 – 11:18 pm

