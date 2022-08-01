Home Sports Sassuolo executives:Berardi is the team’s flag, Juventus and Naples want to sign Laspadoli_Carnevalli_Juventus_Berardi
Sassuolo executives:Berardi is the team's flag, Juventus and Naples want to sign Laspadoli

2022-08-01
Original title: Sassuolo executives: Berardi is the team’s flag, Juventus and Napoli want to sign Laspadoli

Sassuolo executives: Berardi is the team’s flag, Juventus and Napoli want to sign Laspadoli

Live it on August 1. In an interview with a reporter from the Daily News, Sassuolo CEO Carnevali talked about Berardi and Laspadori.

Carnevali said: “Will Berardi stay in the team? For the Squech family, Berardi is the banner of our club, and now he is the absolute leader of Sassuolo.”

“Laspadori? Juventus and Napoli are interested in him and we hope to conclude the Laspadori negotiations within today’s time.”

