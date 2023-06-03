Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3: video, goals and highlights

Fiorentina closes its championship with 56 points thanks to Mapei’s victory against Sassuolo. The Italian team starts well, hitting the post with Cabral. The hosts struggle to make themselves dangerous. At the beginning of the second half, Cabral himself gave the Viola the lead. Sassuolo responds with a penalty scored by Berardi. Italian inserts Saponara who repays him with a great goal from outside the area. Ruan is sent off and Nico Gonzalez makes it 3-1. Red also for Rogerio in the finale

report cards