Home » Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3: video, goals and highlights
Sports

Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3: video, goals and highlights

by admin
Sassuolo-Fiorentina 1-3: video, goals and highlights

Fiorentina closes its championship with 56 points thanks to Mapei’s victory against Sassuolo. The Italian team starts well, hitting the post with Cabral. The hosts struggle to make themselves dangerous. At the beginning of the second half, Cabral himself gave the Viola the lead. Sassuolo responds with a penalty scored by Berardi. Italian inserts Saponara who repays him with a great goal from outside the area. Ruan is sent off and Nico Gonzalez makes it 3-1. Red also for Rogerio in the finale

report cards

See also  “Fortunately my daughter is here, otherwise I would have banged my fist on the table more often”

You may also like

MOLINASCO MOUNTAIN RUN | Sportdimontagna.com

From city to village. Good move, Honajzer feels....

Gradinata Sud Sampdoria: «we thank those who gave...

Verstappen sets best time in Barcelona

The scoreboard of Sevilla-Roma (5-2 dcr) — Sportellate.it

Giglio Island and Giannutri

Is Roland-Garros soluble in teleworking?

Virtus, Scariolo: “We reach the third final out...

NHL | When rats were flying on the...

Bundesliga: Lustenau storms into the European Cup play-off

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy