Sassuolo-Fiorentina, Italian: ‘Now the icing on the cake for this season’

A victory that allows Fiorentina to close the championship at least on equal points with Torino, but above all, a success that leaves Vincenzo in a good mood ahead of the Conference final against West Ham Italian comments on Mapei’s 3-1: “The boys brought my words back onto the pitch – he said – Presenting ourselves in Prague with the enthusiasm shown today was our goal . We close the championship with a victory and a great second round. Now let’s think about the last game: difficult, but we wanted to get there with this enthusiasm and we succeeded” . A Fiorentina that has been almost a steamroller since March: “You can’t abandon any competition, because if you start hurting you drag little enthusiasm. We have performed in all 3 competitions, bringing in the whole group and we are happy about this”.

“Now the icing on the cake to this season”

After losing the Coppa Italia final against Inter, the team risked losing a bit of enthusiasm and instead kept their concentration high: “I was afraid of this problem, because having lost the first final and starting again is not easy – he explains again – It will take attention and sacrifice in Prague. I was dreading this race, but the guys responded well and the attitude is the right one to put the icing on the cake for this season“. Castrovilli and Nico Gonzalez had some physical problems during the match: “Gonzalez hit the post, I hope it’s just a blow. Castrovilli was only frightened by a knee twist”. West Ham responded more than Fiorentina: “Since this situation was ahead, we wanted to do well – he concludes – We could give the opponents an advantage from a mental point of view, because they only have the final now. Winning gives confidence, we face a strong team and we will try to do our best.”