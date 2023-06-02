Sassuolo Fiorentina on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Sassuolo and Fiorentina

The Fiorentina have won only one of their last six games (D2, L3) championship against Sassuolojust the most recent (2-1 at the Franchi): the Viola have never recorded two victories in the same Serie A season against the Neroverdi. Sassuolo have scored in all of their last 10 Serie A matches against Fiorentina; against no opponent, the Emilians have never found the net in more consecutive matches in the competition (10 also against Atalanta). The Sassuolo have won their two most recent home matches against Fiorentina in Serie A and in particular they have remained unbeaten in six of the last seven (W3, D3), having lost their first two ever home games against these opponents in the competition. There Fiorentina have not won any of their last four away games (2 draws, 2 defeats) championship; only once, in a single Serie A season, have Viola played five away games without registering successes under the management of Vincenzo Italiano: between August and October 2022 (precisely the first five of this tournament). Only Roma (seven) and Sampdoria (10) have been waiting for victory for more rounds than Sassuolo (five) in Serie A; furthermore, i neroverdi have achieved only two victories in the last 10 games (D3, L5) championship, having won the previous four. There Fiorentina conceded 42 goals so far in this tournament; in the event that the Tuscan team should keep a clean sheet against Sassuolo would match his best defensive performance since the beginning of the last decade in a single Serie A season (also conceded 42 goals in 2015/16). The Sassuolo has lost more than 15 games of the season for the fourth time in 10 participations to Serie A: 16 knockouts so far, they weren’t that many since 2017/18 (17).