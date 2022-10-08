Home Sports Sassuolo-Inter, the story of the link between Marotta and Carnevali
Sassuolo-Inter is the cross between the two executives who are neighbors and wedding witnesses: a bond that has sparked jealousies, from the 1980s to business for Sensi and Pinamonti, passing through Como and Ravenna to the top

Friends, wedding witnesses and neighbors. But at a safe distance from a week: for the avoidance of doubt. The CEOs of Inter and Sassuolo have been linked by a special, if not unique, relationship for almost 40 years. Beppe Marotta from Varese and Giovanni Carnevali from Milan have made careers in football with different paths. Even if they shared the beginnings between Brianza and Comasco. In any case, Milan is their permanent center of gravity: the very central Brera district, to put it better. Those who frequent those streets easily cross them and the restaurateurs of the area, in turn, find them for dinner. Often for a healthy escape from stress or more simply for an exchange of ideas. But sometimes even for some business.

