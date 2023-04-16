Sassuolo Juventus on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Sassuolo and Juventus

The Juventus is the team against which Sassuolo have lost the most matches in Serie A (14 out of 19 played) and the one against which he has conceded more goals (47): for i neroverdi only two wins and three draws in the league against the bianconeri (the only home success came on 28 October 2015 (1-0, goal by Nicola Sansone). The Juventus have won five of their last six away games against Sassuolo (a draw), partial in which the bianconeri have always scored at least two goals. This will be there fifth time that Sassuolo and Juventus have faced each other in Serie A from the 30th matchday of the championship onwards: in the previous four – all played at Mapei – both teams scored (4.3 goals scored on average per game) and the Bianconeri have always remained unbeaten (3 wins, one draw). The curiosity: Dusan Vlahovic has scored four goals in Serie A against Sassuoloincluding a brace in the first leg, however, the Serbian hasn’t scored in any of his last eight matches, seven played from the first minute: it’s the first time he has failed to score in seven games as a regular in the competition.