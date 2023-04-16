Sassuolo Juventus on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

The numbers of Sassuolo and Juventus
The Juventus is the team against which Sassuolo have lost the most matches in Serie A (14 out of 19 played) and the one against which he has conceded more goals (47): for i neroverdi only two wins and three draws in the league against the bianconeri (the only home success came on 28 October 2015 (1-0, goal by Nicola Sansone). The Juventus have won five of their last six away games against Sassuolo (a draw), partial in which the bianconeri have always scored at least two goals. This will be there fifth time that Sassuolo and Juventus have faced each other in Serie A from the 30th matchday of the championship onwards: in the previous four – all played at Mapei – both teams scored (4.3 goals scored on average per game) and the Bianconeri have always remained unbeaten (3 wins, one draw). The curiosity: Dusan Vlahovic has scored four goals in Serie A against Sassuoloincluding a brace in the first leg, however, the Serbian hasn’t scored in any of his last eight matches, seven played from the first minute: it’s the first time he has failed to score in seven games as a regular in the competition.
Where to see Sassuolo-Juventus on TV
The match between Sassuolo and Juve, valid for the 30th day of Serie A, will be broadcast Sunday 16 April at 18.00 live on the DAZN app, available in the Sky Q App section. Sky Q subscribers (via satellite or via internet) who are also DAZN customers, will be able to access the DAZN offer also with voice control, using the “Open DAZN” command , conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change the remote control. The match is also visible on ZONA DAZN, available on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. To view the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers must subscribe to a specific option available within the “my account” area on dazn.com. To subscribe to DAZN and activate the option to watch the ZONA DAZN channel on Sky, go to dazn.com/sky and follow the instructions for subscribing.