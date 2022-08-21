Home Sports Sassuolo-Lecce, Dionisi: “Berardi? Eurogol! It’s not easy to replace two players … “
Sports

Sassuolo-Lecce, Dionisi: “Berardi? Eurogol! It’s not easy to replace two players … “

Sassuolo-Lecce, Dionisi: “Berardi? Eurogol! It’s not easy to replace two players … “

The statements of Alessio Dionisi, Sassuolo coach

First three points of the season for Sassuolo di Dionisi in the match valid for the second day of Serie A. Regarding the performance of his team, the Emilian technician spoke at the press conference after the match in Serie A. Sassuolo-Lecce. Here are his statements:

“From the pitch I got the impression it was a Eurogol. Reviewing it, I think I can confirm it, indeed it seems more difficult than before. Domenico does not surprise me, he only surprises those who do not know him; luckily we have it. These are games that may seem obvious before playing them; but we have changed a lot, and I challenge any team to replace two players with those goals. Today we did well, giving very little, which happens to us very rarely; we could have done the second, but I’m really very happy. Every so often when we have time we lose it with a slightly affected attitude, playing on the positions: at that point you can no longer move to unmark yourself. We have quality and race to go out, we didn’t need to play like that: every now and then we go back to this style of play which, however, no longer belongs to us, we have to be less predictable than we were tonight in the second half. ”

August 20, 2022 (change August 21, 2022 | 00:10)

