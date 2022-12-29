Rome? Not necessarily, considering that there are more interested people from across the Channel. Giovanni Carnevali, general manager of Sassuolo, explains the market situation around Davide Frattesi, a jewel courted in Italy and beyond, in the pre-match against Inter: “There is an excellent relationship with Roma, we have valued also young people who come from their nursery. To date, however, the requests for Frattesi come from the Premier League”.

Long month

—

English sirens that could come true: Albion has already conquered Scamacca, who knows if the operation is repeated with the midfielder. Carnevali elaborates on the transfer market: “Start now, it will be a long month. We have requests, but the desire is to keep an important squad. We don’t want to make sales in this window, but we see the opportunities that will arise. More than on sales, we are also thinking about signings. In addition to Frattesi, there are also requests for other players”.