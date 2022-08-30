The words of the Sassuolo coach on the eve of the match against Milan

After two consecutive useful results, the Sassuolo prepares to return to the field to face the Milan at the “Mapei Stadium”, in the match valid for the fourth matchday of Serie A. The Italian champions, with seven points in the standings, are on the hunt for their third consecutive success after a 2-0 win against Bologna. Same ambition for the neroverdi, returning from the 2-2 obtained against Spezia. The technician spoke at the usual press conference on the eve Alessio Dionisi spoke to the microphones of the reporters present, presenting the challenge that will be held in just over twenty-four hours.

“What match will it be? It may not be enough to do our best, we know that in individualities they have something more than us, we know that we could be underprivileged on paper but we want to change the paper. Milan? We respect him more than fear, knowing that he will put us in trouble as he does everyone. He added awareness with the Scudetto won with merit. To the squad they have, they have added quality because they have acquired important and strong players. All the teams are running in at the beginning but Milan have already shown important things, we hope that tomorrow we will be able to put them in difficulty, we will try to do our best “.

About Frattesi and Pinamonti: “The performance was positive, the attitude too. We play not only for this but for the results. I am convinced that by improving the performance better results can be achieved. We can improve in the insertions, in the game, and Pinamonti who has not arrived for a long time, having already found the goal, all this can help in the knowledge and in the inclusion in the team. Andrea is physically fine, inclusion in the team is well underway. It takes time to acquire knowledge of the individual player who can give you the ball at a certain moment and you can guess with a glance. Andrea is intelligent, he made himself available. Let’s not load it with additional responsibility. He will continue to do well as he has already done ”.

On the team: “There are not many days of recovery and we must make a virtue of necessity, the same for Milan, no alibi.Turnover? We see, I don’t like to talk about turnover because those who play with merit, surely we have to balance our forces well, thinking about the match played, the next match against Milan, knowing that there will then be a third match after a few days. Today though let’s think about Milan, the best formation will play ”.

Your Alvarez: “Can he play? Maybe yes, I don’t know if from the beginning or the game in progress. He trained a lot, he has grown in training, he is approaching the level of the team. He arrived with his qualities which are important, but making a leap from South America to our championship takes some time, playing he could find him sooner and he will certainly play soon ”.

On the market: “We had a defection in Turin, an important regret for Muldur, it’s an important loss. If it will be replaced, let’s see, I don’t know. Antiste and Laurientè? I don’t dwell on them. S.or who will be there tomorrow, of those who will be there tomorrow I speak, I’m not talking about those who may be there the day after tomorrow. Surely someone will arrive, we hope that someone will be made official, if someone arrives we will see, he will be suitable for the team ”.

