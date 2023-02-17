Apprehension at Napoli after the substitution requested by Victor Osimhen in the 84th minute of the second half in the match against Sassuolo. The Nigerian forward is out holding the back of the right thigh complaining of muscle discomfort, perhaps a cramp . Osimhen was immediately rescued and bandaged by the team doctors, even if the expression of the top scorer of the championship she never seemed particularly worried. So there is optimism but the situation will go monitored.

Spalletti reassures: “It just seems tired”

Spalletti will reassure everyone after the match: “Based on what we have evaluated, but the doctors are investigating further, it’s just a little tired.” Then, praising his centre-forward, the coach adds: “He can’t save himself, when he has this desire, he makes these bursts but two meters become 200 and he doesn’t stop until he has taken the ball back”. Awaiting further investigations, therefore, optimism filters into Naples in view of the match against Eintracht Frankfurt for Tuesday’s Champions League round of 16 first leg.