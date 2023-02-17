Home Sports Sassuolo Napoli, Dionisi: ‘We will have to be good and prepared’. Video
Sports

Sassuolo Napoli, Dionisi: ‘We will have to be good and prepared’. Video

by admin
Sassuolo Napoli, Dionisi: ‘We will have to be good and prepared’. Video

Bad news for Raspadori: the tests carried out showed a second-degree strain of the semimembranosus muscle of the left thigh. Stop of 30-40 days. The striker, absent against Sassuolo, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Berardi may not be in the match at the Mapei Stadium due to a problem with his left adductor, but Dionisi will try to recover it. Team by team, here is the situation of all the injured and disqualified players in view of the next round

ATALANTA (23rd matchday: Atalanta-Lecce)

  • DE ROON: disqualified
  • SCALVINI: disqualified
  • PASALIC: sprain trauma to the right ankle. Possible recovery for the match against Lecce
  • HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over

BOLOGNA (23rd matchday: Sampdoria-Bologna)

  • ARNAUTOVIC: disqualified
  • SOUMAORO: muscle tenderness. Doubtful for 23rd
  • SAMSON: compound fracture of the fifth toe of the right foot. It falls in the second half of February
  • BONIFAZI: strain of the internal collateral of the left knee. Expected return in early March
  • CIRCLE: first degree injury to the right adductor longus, out for 2-3 weeks

CREMONESE (23rd day: Turin-Cremonese)

  • VASQUEZ: disqualified
  • QUAILATA: muscle problem. Return by the end of February
  • WHITE BIANCHETS: low back pain. In strong doubt for the 23rd
  • ORGANIZATION: adductor injury. Return at the end of February
  • DESSERS: muscle discomfort. Recoverable for the 23rd
See also  Snow, skip the Varzi - Pavia derby

You may also like

Scattered considerations after Lazio-Cluji (1-0)

top 9 to do

Well done to get on top of a...

Fossombrone mourns the mother overwhelmed by the train

Juventus-Nantes: video, gol e highlights

Juventus-Nantes 1-1, Lazio beat Cluj 1-0 THE PHOTOS...

kicks, punches and stones on his car –...

NASCAR takeaways: Logano, Almirola capture Duels; Busch frustrated...

One policeman dead and another wounded after a...

Nantes stays asleep in Turin after the match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy