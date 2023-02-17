10
Bad news for Raspadori: the tests carried out showed a second-degree strain of the semimembranosus muscle of the left thigh. Stop of 30-40 days. The striker, absent against Sassuolo, will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks. Berardi may not be in the match at the Mapei Stadium due to a problem with his left adductor, but Dionisi will try to recover it. Team by team, here is the situation of all the injured and disqualified players in view of the next round
ATALANTA (23rd matchday: Atalanta-Lecce)
- DE ROON: disqualified
- SCALVINI: disqualified
- PASALIC: sprain trauma to the right ankle. Possible recovery for the match against Lecce
- HATEBOER: breaking of the crusader. He had surgery. Season over
BOLOGNA (23rd matchday: Sampdoria-Bologna)
- ARNAUTOVIC: disqualified
- SOUMAORO: muscle tenderness. Doubtful for 23rd
- SAMSON: compound fracture of the fifth toe of the right foot. It falls in the second half of February
- BONIFAZI: strain of the internal collateral of the left knee. Expected return in early March
- CIRCLE: first degree injury to the right adductor longus, out for 2-3 weeks
CREMONESE (23rd day: Turin-Cremonese)
- VASQUEZ: disqualified
- QUAILATA: muscle problem. Return by the end of February
- WHITE BIANCHETS: low back pain. In strong doubt for the 23rd
- ORGANIZATION: adductor injury. Return at the end of February
- DESSERS: muscle discomfort. Recoverable for the 23rd