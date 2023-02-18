He is a satisfied Luciano Spalletti the one who completes the thousandth game as a professional beating Sassuolo 2-0 at Mapei and flying to +18 on the second in the standings : “A thousand games? It’s been a thousand sleepless nights.” Then on the comparisons with Barcelona: “You have to go slow, stay very calm because then it becomes a problem.”

“Great performance from super mature team”

On the match against Sassuolo: “We have to do the things we know how to do today we attacked the opponent well, I think it was a great performance overall. Comparing it to the last few games, we’ve had more quality in managing the stages and being a team.” He then adds: “We were quick and quality in getting the ball circulating. In my opinion we suffered a couple of times because Sassuolo are a great team that play good football, you have to concede a bit, but we got in well in the second half and several times we created the opportunity to go up 3-0. The performance is from a super mature team. Nobody has the presumption to go softer, they are all very important signals for the future”.

“Eintracht? More used than us to inside-out matches”

They are a strong team with very fast and technical players. They are used to playing more than us in inside or outside matches, last year they won the Europa League. Now we have this advantage in the standings but we have to control our heads and face the matches as if each one were the decisive one to go and dream. This attitude makes the difference and gets us used to being in matches from inside or outside.

“Osimhen? It just seems tired”

Finally on Osimhen, replaced in the final due to a muscle discomfort: “From what we have evaluated, but the doctors are investigating, it’s just a little tired. He can’t save himself when he has this desire he makes these bursts but two meters become 200 and he doesn’t stop until he has taken the ball back”.