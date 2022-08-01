Home Sports Sassuolo-Reims 2-2, Ceide and Raspadori save Dionisi from defeat
Sassuolo-Reims 2-2, Ceide and Raspadori save Dionisi from defeat

Sassuolo led by Alessio Dionisi equalized the friendly test 2-2

First draw of the pre-season Sassuolo in the fourth friendly of the season of the neroverde retreat. 2-2 against Reims, a team that plays in the top national championship of France, the Ligue 1. In the last comparison the boys of Dionysus they beat the Sudtirol.

This was the eleventh of SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Consigli (86′ Russo), Muldur (30′ Rogerio), Ferrari (83′ Ruan Tressoldi), Ayhan (68′ Erlic), Kyriakopoulos (83′ Obiang), Harroui (46′ Maxime Lopez), Thorstvedt (46′) Defrel 68′ Agustin Alvarez, Scratch, Ceide (74′ D’Andrea).

After nineteen minutes, the French lead with the goal from Bergen taking advantage of an Emilian defensive error. In the second half comes the doubling by the foreign team in the 62nd minute with Zeneli, with a great conclusion that beat Consiglio. In the middle of the second half, Sassuolo’s goals are two, regaining equality. Decisive goals from Emil Ceide and Giacomo Raspadori, possible next signing of Napoli.

