A goal from a penalty by Domenico Berardi is enough for Sassuolo to win the fourth consecutive championship. The blue striker, who had already hit the crossbar in the first half, decided the match against Spezia in the second half. First defeat in simple management for the Ligurians who play a good first half but are unable to keep up the pace even in the second half. In the final, Consigli is good at keeping his goal clean