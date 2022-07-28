Home Sports Sassuolo, the ds Carnevali: “Naples on Raspadori, Rome on Frattesi”
Sassuolo, the ds Carnevali: "Naples on Raspadori, Rome on Frattesi"

Sassuolo, the ds Carnevali: “Naples on Raspadori, Rome on Frattesi”

The Sassuolo sports director takes stock of his jewels: “The idea is to keep them, now we don’t need to sell”

Sassuolo’s jewels, as we know, are among the most requested players on the market. Scamacca was sold to West Ham, Roma have been dealing with Frattesi for some time and Napoli have aimed at Raspadori. For the striker there was an official request from Napoli and Giovanni Carnevali directly confirmed it. “Giacomo is ambitious, but we have already made an important sale in that department by giving Boga to Atalanta in January, so we don’t need to sell. He has a request for Napoli and it clearly becomes complicated when a player has the desire to change, but it is still soon. We will see what will happen in the next few days, the market is still long and there are many proposals, but we want to keep the technical level high because Serie A is a difficult championship “explained the Neroverdi CEO to Sky Sport. .

Other moves

Among the topics discussed there is also Davide Frattesi, who Roma would like to bring back to the Giallorossi to reinforce the midfield: “There have been several contacts, but we are firm. Our intent is to keep these guys, we cannot deprive ourselves of too many elements . However, we took some promising profiles like Alvarez and Thorstvedt “. With an operation of 42 million including bonuses and a percentage on future resale, Sassuolo sold Scamacca to West Ham. “It was not an easy negotiation – continued Carnevali – I’m sorry he didn’t stay in Italy because I would have liked to see him in Serie A. In any case, sending a young player to the Premier League is a source of satisfaction, let’s hope he does well”. So, a joke about the incoming market. “Traoré he was injured, we are looking for a left winger” he concluded.

July 28, 2022 (change July 28, 2022 | 21:51)

