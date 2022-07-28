Sassuolo’s jewels, as we know, are among the most requested players on the market. Scamacca was sold to West Ham, Roma have been dealing with Frattesi for some time and Napoli have aimed at Raspadori. For the striker there was an official request from Napoli and Giovanni Carnevali directly confirmed it. “Giacomo is ambitious, but we have already made an important sale in that department by giving Boga to Atalanta in January, so we don’t need to sell. He has a request for Napoli and it clearly becomes complicated when a player has the desire to change, but it is still soon. We will see what will happen in the next few days, the market is still long and there are many proposals, but we want to keep the technical level high because Serie A is a difficult championship “explained the Neroverdi CEO to Sky Sport. .