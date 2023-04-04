Home Sports Sassuolo-Turin 1-1: video, goals and highlights
Both were looking for a win to improve on an already good standings. At Mapei it ends 1-1 between Sassuolo and Turin. The grenades were better in the first half: chances for Sanabria, Radonjic, Singo and Linetty. But Sassuolo scores with Pinamonti. In the second half, Laurientè’s goal disallowed for offside, Toro responds: Sanabria scores with a header. A few minutes later another goal disallowed this time in Turin (Radonjic) due to offside by Vlasic. It ends 1-1, Toro appears at 38 Udinese

