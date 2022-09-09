Home Sports Sassuolo-Udinese / Dionisi in conference: “The Friulians don’t surprise me”
Sports

Sassuolo-Udinese / Dionisi in conference: “The Friulians don’t surprise me”

by admin
Sassuolo-Udinese / Dionisi in conference: “The Friulians don’t surprise me”

The neroverde coach had his say on the match scheduled for Sunday afternoon. The bianconeri want to surprise: here are all the latest

Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Today the team worked in an exceptional way on the Bruseschi fields and only tomorrow there will be the departure for Emilia Romagna. The team led by Andrea Sottil he wants to surprise and do very well, just like in the first three days of this championship. Now it is not yet possible to draw conclusions, but certainly the first approach of the zebrette was surprising from all points of view. The ten points in the first five races and above all the three victories in a row bode well for the continuation of the season. In the meantime, he has released hers conference print the Sassuolo coach: Alessio Dionisi. Here is his thoughts on the opposing club.

9 September – 17:18

© breaking latest news

See also  Bassani, race-1 already at a level: 10th overall and first on Ducati

You may also like

F1 history Monza racetrack, grands prix, heroes and...

Serie B, Palermo-Genoa 1-0: Brunori always thinks about...

Gp Quebec: good signs from Bagioli and Bettiol,...

Serie C, Pordenone-Juve Next Gen 1-1, goal by...

“Lambiase’s assessment? Drunk!” Verstappen jokes about the video...

Women’s rugby, Italy, what a hit! France beaten...

Tebas: Real Madrid’s opposition to CVC makes no...

in 6 they move back to the grid....

Lazio, Cataldi: “I have not railed against anyone,...

People’s History | From the double-play dream team...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy