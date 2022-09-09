Udinese is preparing for the next championship match. Today the team worked in an exceptional way on the Bruseschi fields and only tomorrow there will be the departure for Emilia Romagna. The team led by Andrea Sottil he wants to surprise and do very well, just like in the first three days of this championship. Now it is not yet possible to draw conclusions, but certainly the first approach of the zebrette was surprising from all points of view. The ten points in the first five races and above all the three victories in a row bode well for the continuation of the season. In the meantime, he has released hers conference print the Sassuolo coach: Alessio Dionisi. Here is his thoughts on the opposing club.