“Their goal was quite fortunate, but it is certain that the first pressing situations were wrong. I can only blame the boys for being too light in the area, because the Verona it is a difficult team to face, even for us who are without it Berardi for seven games. The guys did well and I’m happy. The positive things are many. Obiang also gave us a great hand. Pinamonti? His work is essential for us to play. He did it and I’m happy with him. Now he plays a lot with his back to goal, but as soon as we have more players who can assist we will also see scoring. Frattesi? I had known him before I arrived. I just trusted him: a player with his qualities must have the opportunity to play. He has qualities that not all teams have. Napoli until next time? It is certainly not the best time to deal with it. They play the best football in Italya”.