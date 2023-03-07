After Sassuolo who beat Cremonese, Turin also conquered the three points who stopped the very fast Bologna and moved to 34 to -1 just from the rossoblùs. Just a sharp di Karamoh in Turin to get the better of Bologna. The Emilians win 3-2 at the end of a thrilling match. With Bajrami solving it in the 92nd minute.

Turin-Bologna

Grenades unlock the achievement after 22 minutes. Karamoh receives the ball in the area from Sanabria, juggles three opponents and anticipates Skorupski with a quick touch that goes past the goalkeeper on his post. The rhythm drops in the second half of the fraction, with the grenades controlling the result without difficulty until the interval. The Rossoblù’s first timid goal came in the 8th minute of the second half, when Milinkovic-Savic controlled a shot from Barrow in two stages. The Emilians raise their center of gravity, but without being able to worry the Serbian goalkeeper too much. In the 26th minute, however, Schuurs made a prodigious tackle on Orsolini who was ready to hit the net from a few paces away. In the final, Toro resists the onslaught of Thiago Motta’s boys and the result will never change. An important success therefore arrives for Juric’s team thanks to which he moves into ninth position at an altitude of 34, one point behind the Juve-Bologna duo.

Sassuolo-Cremonese

Very important victory for Sassuolo, who beat Cremonese 3-2 at the end of an exciting game. The Grigiorossi recover the double disadvantage with a brace from Dessers but in full recovery Bajrami brings his team forward, signing the goal which is worth three points. Rhythms immediately high at the ‘Mapei Stadium’, with the Cremonese setting her usual phrasing between the lines. But it’s the neroverdi who pass the advantage when the half hour of play arrives, with the free kick from the edge of the area taken very well by Laurientè, who finds a not perfect Carnesecchi in the intervention. Sassuolo, however, takes advantage of one of the guests’ mistakes in setting up, with Laurientè recovering the wrong ball from Pickel and serving it in the area for Frattesi. It was the midfielder who turned around and signed the 2-0 at the end of the first half of the game.

In the second half, however, the guests managed to get back into the game, thanks to the escape of Cyriel Dessers who runs away to defend Sassuolo and slips in Consigli, shortening the distance for his team. Neroverdi who get carried away by the frenzy and leave plenty of offensive spaces for Ballardini’s team. And the draw comes precisely following a defensive distraction by the hostswho let themselves be surprised by Carnesecchi’s long ball picked up in the area again by Dessers, good at jumping Consigli and depositing on the net the goal that is worth the 2-2. But it is Sassuolo who find Bajrami’s winning seal in the recovery. Yet another play by Laurientè, who accelerates and with the outside serves the ball hit on the fly by the former Empoli player, signing the final 3-2.