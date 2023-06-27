Satisfaction for sailor Boris Herrmann

In the end, nothing kept her on her boat: with a jump from the bow of the Seaexplorer yacht into the Mediterranean, the sailors Boris Herrmann, Rosalin Kuiper, Will Harris, Nicolas Lunven and on-board reporter Antoine Auriol cheered on theirs off the coast of Genoa Victory on the final leg of the Ocean Race. A few minutes earlier, the Malizia crew had crossed the finish line on Tuesday afternoon and finished the almost 2,800 nautical miles (about 5,100 kilometers) long stretch from The Hague to northern Italy after eleven days, nineteen hours, two minutes and 51 seconds as the first.

“It was tense until the end, but now it’s done. That’s super cool,” said the 42-year-old Herrmann after his fifth circumnavigation, in which he and his crew have covered almost 32,000 nautical miles (almost 60,000 kilometers) on the oceans in seven stages since mid-January. About an hour and a half after the Seaexplorer, the two yachts remaining in the race, including the French Biotherm team and the Holcim crew from Switzerland, reached the port of Genoa.

Crash takes music out of the race

The success on the final stage, which was characterized by extremely light winds, should be a satisfaction for Herrmann and the Malizia team, whose yacht mostly shone in stormy conditions at the Ocean Race. But the man from Hamburg didn’t want to overestimate the overall second victory in the regatta due to the events shortly after the start: “Yes, we won the stage. But overall we are third. In the end, the crash took the music out of the race,” said Herrmann.

At the beginning of the stage, the boat of the German-French team Guyot crashed into the yacht of the American 11th Hour Racing crew and damaged it so badly that the team, which had been leading the overall standings up to that point, had to abandon the race. Because of the collision, a jury will decide on a points credit for 11th Hour Racing this Thursday. In the end, this could still mean overall victory in the Ocean Race. Boris Herrmann would also consider compensation in the form of the average of the previously sailed placements for 11th Hour Racing to be fair.

The regatta will officially end at the weekend with the harbor race in Genoa. Herrmann has already planned the time after that. In 2024, the family man wants to start at the Vendée Globe for the second time and sail around the world alone and non-stop on the Seaexplorer yacht. However, he does not want to rule out taking part in the team race around the world again: “The Ocean Race was a great experience for us as a team and we would love to do it again.”

