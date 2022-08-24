the point

If last year Gianluca Gaudio performed the miracle of salvation with a team he had not built in first person, the Accademia Pavese with which he is preparing to live his second adventure on the bench has been forged according to his playing standards. And the second outing on Sunday, the joint training against San Colombano, made him arrive in the press room with a smile.

There is clearly still a lot of work to be done, but the first indications are positive and despite the numerous absences (Castillo and Buzzi in the first place, but then also the young Cipolla, Pasi, Balesini, Ragucci and Laraia on which the company is betting a lot) there is it is reason to be optimistic. «I have seen a good general physical condition and some things we are trying in training have already come very well – explains Gaudio – certainly we have to work a lot and we know that it takes months to assimilate some concepts. But Sunday’s test has already shown notable improvements compared to the first outing ».

There was a very young team on the pitch. For example, Pasetti (born in 2005) liked him very much and played with the ease of a veteran in a crucial position on the pitch. «He is junior regional champion – comments Gaudio – playing alongside experienced people like Provasio, Maggi and Salzano will help him to mature, but he is already ready for the first team. As well as Bernini and Velaj, who proved to be a good pair of central defenders ». Important performances, therefore, in the presence of a coach who has already shown last year not to look at the registry when drawing up the training to be sent to the field.

We then ask him about Zenga’s performance. In the stands some fans regretted some wasted opportunities by the first red and white striker. «On the other hand, I liked Zenga very much – he reiterates – he did well the things I asked him and in addition he also added some important closure, which he had not been asked for, as well as making a lot of possession of the ball and unloading with the right timing. Of course I can pull his ears too for a header that had to end up on the net, in the championship he won’t have to miss certain occasions … ».

Alongside Gaudio also Salzano, who strongly wanted to return to the red and white to close a circle interrupted in the last championship due to misunderstandings with the then coach Molluso. He was the author of the goal-match.

«I am happy with this club and I am happy to be back because I have great esteem for Gaudio – Salzano admits – we need these friendlies to” get better “and some things are already starting to come to us well. As for me, I like to come to midfield to get playable balls and then go to the conclusion. It’s true I did something wrong, but in football it’s like this: the more shots and the more mistakes, but also the more scores! “

Daniela Scherrer