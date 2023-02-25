14
Satoranský hit three of four two-point shots, one of two three-pointers and six of seven free throws. After returning to Barcelona before the season, he only scored more points in the Euroleague at the end of December against Red Star Belgrade (19). American quarterback Corey Higgins also scored twelve points against the French opponent like Vesely.
Barcelona have 17 wins after the 25th round, as does Real Madrid, who have a game to spare. Only leader Olmypiakos (18-7) still has a better record.
|European Basketball League – 25th round:
|Crvena zvezda Belgrade – Alba Berlin 72:87
|Villeurbanne – Anadolu Efes Istanbul 89:90
|Bologna – Baskonia Vitoria 88:83
|Valencia – Olympiakos Piraeus 85:92
|FC Barcelona – Monaco 80:70 (for home Satoranský 15 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, Veselý 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists)
|1.
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|25
|18
|7
|2140:1896
|72,0
|2.
|Real Madrid
|24
|17
|7
|2030:1851
|70,8
|3.
|FC Barcelona
|25
|17
|8
|2020:1932
|68,0
|4.
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|24
|15
|9
|2019:1941
|62,5
|5.
|Monaco
|25
|15
|10
|2079:2067
|60,0
|6.
|Partizan Belgrade
|25
|13
|12
|2116:2079
|52,0
|7.
|baskonia vitoria
|25
|13
|12
|2132:2089
|52,0
|8.
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|25
|13
|12
|2069:2073
|52,0
|9.
|Valencia
|25
|13
|12
|2074:2103
|52,0
|10.
|Žalgiris Kaunas
|25
|13
|12
|1897:1962
|52,0
|11.
|Anadolu Efes Istanbul
|24
|12
|12
|1982:1911
|50,0
|12.
|It was on
|25
|12
|13
|1966:2018
|48,0
|13.
|Crvena zvezda Belgrade
|25
|11
|14
|1887:1961
|44,0
|14.
|Milan
|24
|9
|15
|1725:1852
|37,5
|15.
|Bayern Munich
|25
|9
|16
|1915:1978
|36,0
|16.
|Panathinaikos Athens
|25
|8
|17
|1974:2071
|32,0
|17.
|Villeurbanne
|25
|8
|17
|1882:2015
|32,0
|18.
|Alba Berlin
|25
|7
|18
|2022:2130
|28,0