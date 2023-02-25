Home Sports Satoranský and Veselý were the architects of Barcelona’s Euroleague win over Monaco
Satoranský hit three of four two-point shots, one of two three-pointers and six of seven free throws. After returning to Barcelona before the season, he only scored more points in the Euroleague at the end of December against Red Star Belgrade (19). American quarterback Corey Higgins also scored twelve points against the French opponent like Vesely.

Barcelona have 17 wins after the 25th round, as does Real Madrid, who have a game to spare. Only leader Olmypiakos (18-7) still has a better record.

European Basketball League – 25th round:
Crvena zvezda Belgrade – Alba Berlin 72:87
Villeurbanne – Anadolu Efes Istanbul 89:90
Bologna – Baskonia Vitoria 88:83
Valencia – Olympiakos Piraeus 85:92
FC Barcelona – Monaco 80:70 (for home Satoranský 15 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound, Veselý 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists)
1. Olympiakos Piraeus 25 18 7 2140:1896 72,0
2. Real Madrid 24 17 7 2030:1851 70,8
3. FC Barcelona 25 17 8 2020:1932 68,0
4. Fenerbahce Istanbul 24 15 9 2019:1941 62,5
5. Monaco 25 15 10 2079:2067 60,0
6. Partizan Belgrade 25 13 12 2116:2079 52,0
7. baskonia vitoria 25 13 12 2132:2089 52,0
8. Maccabi Tel Aviv 25 13 12 2069:2073 52,0
9. Valencia 25 13 12 2074:2103 52,0
10. Žalgiris Kaunas 25 13 12 1897:1962 52,0
11. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 24 12 12 1982:1911 50,0
12. It was on 25 12 13 1966:2018 48,0
13. Crvena zvezda Belgrade 25 11 14 1887:1961 44,0
14. Milan 24 9 15 1725:1852 37,5
15. Bayern Munich 25 9 16 1915:1978 36,0
16. Panathinaikos Athens 25 8 17 1974:2071 32,0
17. Villeurbanne 25 8 17 1882:2015 32,0
18. Alba Berlin 25 7 18 2022:2130 28,0
