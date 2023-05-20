Satoranský and Veselý will not compete for the title in the Euroleague, Barcelona lost to Real

The 31-year-old Satoranský, who reached the first Final Four in his career after six seasons in the NBA, recorded seven points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the game. Even seven-time participant in the final tournament Veselý, who added four points, six rebounds and one assist, did not prevent defeat. Álex Abrines was Barcelona’s best scorer with 16 points. Real was led by Walter Tavares, who collected 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Barcelona lost their third of six matches against Real this season. They failed against “White Ballet” in the semi-finals of the Euroleague last year, when they lost 83:86. The Catalan team missed out on a third title in the competition after 2003 and 2010.

Barcelona started the duel with a successful three-point fire. Although she did not hit a single two-point attempt in the first quarter, she kept the score at 18:18 with Real thanks to six three-pointers.

Coach Šarunas Jasikevičius lost Lithuanian quarterback Rokas Jokubaitis for a while in the second half, who broke two teeth after one of the fights. Barcelona continued to shoot successfully from long range and took a 42:36 lead into the break. Satoranský could have highlighted the lead with a shot across the half court, but it came after the horn sounded. The national team quarterback had seven points at the time,

Satoranský continued to be one of the important players and raised the fans in the hall with a spectacular smash. But the beautiful shot was not recognized due to the previous unsportsmanlike error by Ádám Hanga. See also World Cup: Heavy World Cup opponents for German basketball players

Real came to life after the subsequent two unused free throws by Veselý and, thanks to fifteen points in a row, turned the score to 54:47. Barcelona equalized at the beginning of the final part, but in an important passage, Sergio Rodríguez helped Real to nine points in a row. In the end, “White Ballet” already kept the lead and can continue to build on the last triumph from 2018.

The second finalist is Olympiakos Piraeus. The winner of the regular season avenged Monaco’s two defeats in the long-term phase of the competition. Saša Vezenkov, the best scorer, helped him to the triumph with 19 points. Close to a double double was his teammate Kostas Papanikolau, who added eight rebounds to 15 points. Mike James and Elie Okobo scored 17 points for Monaco. Olympiakos continues to nurture the hope of a fourth Euroleague title. The last time he succeeded in the competition was ten years ago.

Photo: Ints Kalnins, Reuters Olympiakos’ Kostas Sloukas tries to finish into Monaco’s basket.

In the first half, Olympiakos could not cope with Monaco’s careful defense. Coach Saša Obradović’s team, which is in the Final Four for the first time, led 41:29 at halftime thanks to James’ thirteen points.

But in four minutes of the third part, the Greek team turned the duel around with a score of 14:0. He won the quarter 27-2, setting a Final Four record margin. In the end, Olympiakos already controlled the lead and advanced to their first Europa League final since 2017. They are already confident of improving on last year’s fourth place finish.