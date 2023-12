He started the season as captain, but after the arrival of coach Bronislav Červenka, he no longer plays in the Zlín team as regularly as before. Stopper Dominik Simerský, however, is now almost certain that due to the absence of Cedidla defenders and Černín due to card penalties, as well as the languishing Kolář, he will run out for Saturday’s autumn league final between Ševci and Hradec Králové (3 p.m.) right from the opening whistle.

Share this: Facebook

X