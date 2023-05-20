Saturday the tour of Italy from Sempione to Lake Maggiore – Sport Marketing News

the 14tha stage of Tour of Italyin program Saturday 20 Mayarrives in Ossola Lakes, Mountains and Valleys Tourist Districta corner of Piedmont that is increasingly becoming a regular stop for the sports world linked to the outdoors, especially for two wheels.

The Rosa race caravan will arrive from the Canton of Valais, in Switzerland, to break into Italian soil through the Simplon Passhistoric alpine access that marks the border point between Pennine and Lepontine Alps. Cyclists will then travel the whole and fascinating Val Divedrocrossing the countries of backroom e Varzothen tap Crevoladossola, Domodossola and Villadossola. After passing the lower Toce di Piedimulera and Premosello-Chiovenda area, the Giro will continue touching the two lakes Of the territory, Mergozzo and Majorcrossing the known tourist areas of Mergozzo precisely, Feriolo e Baveno, Stresa, Belgirate, Lesa, Meina ed Aronain the direction of Lombardy.

The occasion of the Giro d’Italia is also to pay homage an area increasingly focused on the promotion of two-wheeled sports. Just at Varzowhere the Giro passes as soon as it reaches Italian territory, the route for fans of mountain bikenamed Varzo pastureson the border with one of the Protected Areas of Ossola, the Veglia-Devero Natural Park. It is a ring tour with a vertical drop of 1,300 metres, which starts from the medieval center of the town and arrives at Alpe Quatè and Alpe Moiero, passing through the Crosta refuge.

For fans of Road bikeinstead, there is theStresa – Arona loopThat it follows part of the pink route of 20 May. An itinerary that runs along a good part of the Piedmont side of the Lake Maggiorecrossing the centers of Belgirate, Lesa e Meina and allowing you to admire monuments and unique wonders: the Borromean Islands in Stresa and the Colossus of San Carlo Borromeo in Arona.

The Toce cycle pathon the other hand, is a path that crosses the best production areas of the “Typical Flowers of Lake Maggiore”. From Ornavasso to the Fondo Toce Nature Reserve it is possible to find azaleas, rhododendrons and camellias that color the landscape with different shades and hues.

The Toce Cycle Path is truly unique in its kind, because it offers various possibilities for routes, combined in four thematic suggestions: between the rivers, among the villages, in the woods, among the flowers.

The first is so called because it touches five streams: Toce, Bogna, Diverna, Isorno and Melezzo. A ring tour that starts from the “Vigezzina” station of Domodossola and which touches the villages of Crevoladossola, Montecrestese, Masera and Trontano.

The second – of the villages – always starts from Domodossola and reaches the medieval center of Vogognaincluded in the list of “Most beautiful villages in Italy”. The third route – through the woods – starts right here, reaching Ornavasso, crossing the central stretch of the Toce river valley, between fields and woods. To report the tense boscothe last remaining lowland forest in the whole valley, or a forest that has remained unchanged since the 10th century.

The fourth – of the flowers – starts from Ornavasso and reaches the cane thicket of Fondotoce and Verbaniajust awarded the title of Blue Flag 2023crossing the production areas of the “Typical Flowers of Lake Maggiore”. And it is precisely in the days of the Giro d’Italia that the latter offers the most exciting scenarios, when flowering reaches its peak.

the 14tha stage of the Giro d’Italia 2023 will also be an opportunity to color some of the 12 in pink Orange flags of the Ossola Lakes, Mountains and Valleys Tourist District, villages that dot the area, with their elegant architecture, excellent food and wine and a strong link with traditions. Between these Domodossolathe “Village of Culture”; Vogognawith the tower of the Visconti Castle dominating; Mergozzo overlooking the homonymous lake, with its charming historic center and the old elm tree in the square, symbol of the town; Aaronon Lake Maggiore, with the famous statue of San Carlo Borromeo.