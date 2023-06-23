Saturday’s gossip: Chiesa, Onana, Costa, Phillips, Rice, Bremer, Raya, Azpilicueta, Gallagher, Zaha

Juventus have set a £52m asking price for Federico Chiesa, 25, with Liverpool keen on the Italy forward, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain. ( – in Italian)external-link

Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Cameroon and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, with Spain’s David de Gea, 32 looking increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer. (90min)external-link

United are also looking at Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and Brentford’s Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as alternatives to become their new number one. (Sky Sports)external-link

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, who is out of favour at Manchester Cityhas emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. (Bild – in German)external-link

Tottenham are eyeing Juventus and Brazil defender Gleison Bremer, 26, with new manager Ange Postecoglou keen to bolster his backline. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

West Ham believe a third Arsenal offer of around £100m for their captain Declan Rice, 24, is imminent with the transfer saga over the England midfielder close to reaching its conclusion. (Mail)external-link

Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, expects to be granted a free transfer by Chelsea and has agreed a two-year deal with Inter Milan after rejecting an offer from Bayern Munich. (90min)external-link

Borussia Dortmund could target Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, as a replacement for Jude Bellingham. (Bild via Caught Offside)external-link

Fulham boss Marco Silva, 45, will not have his head turned by a big-money offer to manage in Saudi Arabia with Al Hilal keen on the Portuguese head coach. (Sun)external-link

The Cottagers are also in talks to sign Sevilla’s Argentina winger, Lucas Ocampos, 28. (Football Insider)external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in Torino’s 23-year-old Dutch defender Perr Schuurs amid interest from Arsenal, Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester United for England centre-back Marc Guehi. (The Athletic)external-link

Palace’s Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, is attracting the interest of Lazio with his contract set to expire this month (Sky Sports Italia – in Italian)external-link

Arsenal have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from Championship side Southampton. The teenager was also attracting attention from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. (Football insider)external-link

Newly appointed Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, is pushing for a deal to be reached for Australia and Melbourne City striker Marco Tilio, (Daily Record)external-link

Fulham want £35m for USA left-back Antonee Robinson, 25, amid interest from Newcastle and Marseille. (Evening Standard)external-link

Manchester United are thinking of giving Argentina winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18, the number seven shirt, which was last worn by Cristiano Ronaldo. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has made Leeds’ United Statesmidfielder Tyler Adams, 24, a summer target. (The Athletic)external-link

The back page of the Daily Mirror

