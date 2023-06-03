Saturday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kovacic, Rice, Maguire, Mount, Messi, Benzema

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is on the verge of joining Barcelona when his contract expires this summer, with the La Liga side swaying the Germany midfielder, 32, with an offer of a three-year deal. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea will demand a fee of about £35m for their Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29, who appears to be edging closer to a move to Manchester City. (90 minutes) external-link

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice, 24. (FootballTransfers) external-link

But Bayern Munich have not given up hope of signing Rice from the Hammers after a positive meeting with him in London, with the German champions set to prepare an official offer. (Sky Sport Germany) external-link

West Ham could sack manager David Moyes if they do not win the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on Wednesday. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United will offer England defender Harry Maguire, 30, to Chelsea as part of a deal for England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern and Manchester United remain interested in Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, who would be open to a move this summer if Massimiliano Allegri remains Juventus coach because of their poor relationship. (Nicolo Schira – in Italian) external-link

Liverpool have agreed to meet Alexis Mac Allister’s release clause and will pay Brighton a fee of £55-60m for the Argentina midfielder, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are looking to bring in Ecuador international Moises Caicedo, 21, from Brighton and Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte, 22, from Sporting Lisbon to add to their midfield. (Guardian) external-link

Barcelona are confident their financial plans will soon be approved by La Liga, enabling them to begin their transfer business, which will include the re-signing of 35-year-old Argentina forward and club legend Lionel Messi on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain. (90 minutes) external-link

Karim Benzema will see out the final year of his contract with Real Madriddespite rumours the former France striker, 35, is set to accept a lucrative offer to move to Saudi Arabia this summer. (Brand) external-link

Saudi clubs have already started to approach former Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 37, who has confirmed he will leave PSG as a free agent this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea’s out-of-contract France midfielder N’Golo Kante, has received an approach from Saudi Arabia too, while the 32-year-old is also interesting French champions Paris St-Germain. (90 minutes) external-link

Real Madrid remain interested in Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and club officials discussed a summer move for the Germany forward, 23, at a meeting on Thursday. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United target Randal Kolo Muani has offered himself to Real Madrid as the France forward, 24, aims to secure a move from Eintracht Frankfurt this summer. (Brand via Mail) external-link

Everton are trying to clinch a £27m deal for Roma’s England striker Tammy Abraham, 25. (Sun) external-link

Newcastle United believe they will beat Aston Villa to the signing of Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, from Arsenal. (Times – subscription required) external-link

English winger Reiss Nelson, 23, is expected to sign a new contract at Arsenal after a breakthrough in talks over an extension. (Mail) external-link

Sheffield United are considering a summer move for Wolves’ England defender Conor Coady, 30, following the conclusion of his Everton loan. (Football Insider) external-link

Englishmen Steven Gerrard, 43, and Scott Parker, 42, are being considered for the Leeds United manager’s job along with West Bromwich Albion’s Spanish boss Carlos Corberan, 40. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Leicester City are making a new move to appoint former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as their manager having tried to lure the 48-year-old Englishman earlier this season. (Sun) external-link

Benfica and Inter Milan are interested in signing 34-year-old Spain left-back Jordi Alba, who has announced his departure from Barcelona. (Marca – in Spanish) external-link