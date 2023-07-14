Saturday’s gossip: Kane, Walker, Aubameyang, Ndiaye, Caicedo, Henderson, Mitrovic

Paris St-Germain are attempting to hijack Bavaria’s bid for Tottenham’s England striker Harry Kane, 29. (Independent)external-link

Manchester City have made Bayern Munich’s France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, their number one target if England defender Kyle Walker, 33, joins the German champions. (Guardian)external-link

However, City want Walker to sign a new 12-month contract extension amid interest from Juventus as well as Bayern. (Mail)external-link

Marseille are trying to sign Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 34, from Chelsea. (Relevo – in Spanish)external-link

Marseille are also hoping to sign Iliman Ndiaye having agreed a five-year contract with the Senegal forward, 23, but they are yet to submit a bid to Sheffield United. (L’Equipe – in France)external-link

Liverpool will consider joining the race to sign Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, if Jordan Henderson and Fabinho move to Saudi Arabia. (Talksport)external-link

Liverpool are expected to accept a fee of about £10m to sell England midfielder Henderson, 33, to Al Ettifaq. (Football Insider)external-link

Fulham have rejected a second bid from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, 28. (90min)external-link

Fulham have joined West Ham in the race to sign James Ward-Prowse this summer, although Southampton are yet to receive an offer for the England midfielder, 28. (Football Insider)external-link

PSG have targeted Naples’s Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen , 24, not to replace Kylian Mbappe but to help convince the France forward, also 24, to sign a new contract. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Aston Villa will listen to offers for Lucas Digne, with Napoli a potential destination for the France left-back, 29. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen have told Villa they will have to break their transfer record to sign France winger Moussa Diaby, 24. (Talksport)external-link

Brentford have submitted a £13m bid for Strasbourg’s Habib Diallo as they look to beat West Ham to a deal for the Senegal striker, 28. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester United have turned down an initial offer from Turkish side Galatasaray for Brazil midfielder Fred, 30. (90min)external-link

Barcelona are now looking at other options having decided they cannot afford to sign 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo from Manchester Cityeven on loan. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Former City youth player Pablo Maffeo, 26, is one of Barca’s other options but Sevilla are also interested in Real Mallorca’s Spanish right-back. (TV3, vis AS – in Spanish)external-link

West Ham have contacted Ajax about the availability of Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, with the Dutch side seeking a fee between £35-40m for the 25-year-old. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

The Hammers are also working on a deal to sign Denis Zakaria, 26, but Juventus want 20m euros (£17.1m) for the Switzerland midfielder. (Sky Italia)external-link

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge, 24, is set to join Nashville SC with the clubs agreeing a £5m fee for the Englishman. (Athletic – Subscription required)external-link

Luton are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester City’s Burkina Faso defender Issa Kabore, (L’Equipe – in French)external-link

Fulham and Crystal Palace have both enquired about Southampton’s Scotland striker Che Adams, 27. (Sky Sports)external-link

An Everton training video has now been deleted with fans having said they could hear the name of their next signing being mentioned – Leicester’s Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 35. (Mail)external-link

Former England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he wants to rejoin Leicester having been a free agent since leaving Chelsea last summer. (Sun)external-link

Italian fourth division club Trapani are hoping to sign former Arsenal and Ivory Coast winger Gervinho, 36, who spent last season with Greek side Aris. (Calciomercato – in Italian)external-link

Back page of the Daily Mirror

