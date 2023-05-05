Saturday’s gossip: Rice, Martinez, Onana, Nagelsmann, Bellingham, Frimpong

West Ham will demand £100m for England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, this summer. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea are exploring a move for Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer. The 25-year-old Argentina international is also a target for Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea want to make Inter Milan and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, their number one next season and remain confident of recruiting Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, 35, is interested in the vacant Tottenham job after holding talks with the Premier League club. (Sky Germany). external-link

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will sign a six-year contract with Real Madrid this summer, which will make him the second-highest earner at the Spanish giants after 32-year-old Belgium forward Eden Hazard. (SER Deportivos, via Mail) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to sign 22-year-old Dutch defender Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United are not planning to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent deal. The 30-year-old Netherlands forward joined on loan from Burnley in January. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 37, is set to extend his Real Madrid contract until 2024. (Relevo – in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City are closing in on on a deal to sign England Under-16s goalkeeper Spike Brits from AFC Wimbledon. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are tracking 23-year-old Dinamo Zagreb and Croatia centre-back Josip Sutalo. (Evening Standard) external-link

Wolves are interested in a £25m deal for Coventry City‘s Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, 24. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Burnley and Leeds are also tracking Gyokeres. (Football League World) external-link