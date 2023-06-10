Saturday’s gossip: Smith Rowe, Rice, Alvarez, Cancelo, Lavia, Onana, Begovic

West Ham are interested in a deal involving Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe, 22, if fellow England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, joins the Gunners. (Sun) external-link

Ajax are demanding £45m for their 25-year-old Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, who has emerged as another option for West Ham to replace Rice. (Guardian) external-link

Bayern Munich’s top midfield transfer target is West Ham’s Rice but there have been no recent developments and Arsenal are favourites to sign him. (Sky Sport Germany, in German) external-link

Manchester City have held initial talks with RB Leipzig over the signing of Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 21. (Football Insider) external-link

Talks between Arsenal and Joao Cancelo over a potential move are progressing positively and Manchester City want £45m for the Portugal full-back, 29. (FootballTransfers) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has blocked Eintracht Frankfurt attempts to sign Victor Lindelof this summer, viewing the 28-year-old Sweden centre-back as untouchable. (Image, via Metro) external-link

Chelsea have opened talks with Southampton over their Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Football London) external-link

Inter Milan’s Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana has an agreement in principle with Chelsea but Inter have rejected the Blues’ initial £34m bid for the 27-year-old. (Tuttomercatoweb, in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are also interested in AC Milan and France keeper Mike Maignan, 27. (L’Equipe, in French – subscription needed) external-link

Luton Town have held talks with Bosnia keeper Asmir Begovic, 35, who has just left Everton – and have also looked at Bournemouth’s Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers, 24. (Telegraph – subscription needed) external-link

Crystal Palace and Fulham are preparing bids for Coventry City and Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea are waiting to hear whether or not AC Milan will go ahead with the £15m signing of their English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, after sacking directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara. (Telegraph – subscription needed) external-link

Saudi side Al-Ahly are ready to offer Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32, a contract worth £40m a year to leave Manchester City this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham and Manchester United are both set to walk away from a potential deal for David Raya if Brentford do not lower their asking price of £40m for the 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper. (Standard) external-link

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has been told he will have £75m to spend this summer with Leicester’s England international James Maddison, 26, their top midfield target and Brighton’s 21-year-old Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, Manchester United’s Scotland international Scott McTominay, 26, and Chelsea and England’s Conor Gallagher, 23, also under consideration. (Mail) external-link

Alternatively, Newcastle have a transfer budget of £100m to £150m this summer. (Athletic – subscription needed) external-link